Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) Shares Acquired by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH – Get Rating) by 27.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 252,412 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 54,396 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.29% of Camping World worth $10,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CWH. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Camping World by 413.2% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Camping World during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new stake in Camping World during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Camping World during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Camping World during the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Camping World in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Camping World from $66.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets cut Camping World from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Camping World to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on Camping World in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.60.

NYSE CWH opened at $26.77 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 2.82. Camping World Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.58 and a 1-year high of $46.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.98, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.38.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Camping World had a return on equity of 109.12% and a net margin of 3.72%. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Camping World Holdings, Inc. will post 4.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 13th. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.56%.

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, retails recreational vehicles (RVs), and related products and services. It operates in two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

