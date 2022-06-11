Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) Releases Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.51–$0.47 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.38. The company issued revenue guidance of $47.35 million-$51.30 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $51.88 million. Canada Goose also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.26-$1.50 EPS.

Shares of GOOS stock opened at $19.99 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.30. Canada Goose has a 52 week low of $17.91 and a 52 week high of $53.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 28.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.62.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. Canada Goose had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 25.08%. The business had revenue of $223.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Canada Goose will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Canada Goose from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Canada Goose from C$48.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Canada Goose from C$67.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Canada Goose from $39.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Veritas Investment Research raised shares of Canada Goose from a reduce rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canada Goose currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $38.30.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GOOS. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Canada Goose in the 2nd quarter valued at about $241,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Canada Goose by 58.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 9,577 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Canada Goose by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 21,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 2,752 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG boosted its stake in Canada Goose by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 310,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,491,000 after purchasing an additional 70,700 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Canada Goose during the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000. 42.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other.

