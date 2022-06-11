Cango (NYSE:CANG) Announces Earnings Results

Cango (NYSE:CANG – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($1.09), Fidelity Earnings reports. Cango had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 1.78%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.28) earnings per share. Cango updated its Q2 2022 guidance to EPS.
CANG stock opened at $3.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.02. The company has a market cap of $430.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.67 and a beta of 0.73. Cango has a twelve month low of $1.95 and a twelve month high of $6.04.
The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 24th.
About Cango (Get Rating)
Cango Inc operates an automotive transaction service platform that connects dealers, original equipment manufacturer, financial institutions, car buyers, and other industry participants in the People's Republic of China. The company offers automobile trading solutions, including car sourcing, logistics, and warehousing support for dealers; and facilitation of car purchases for car buyers.
