Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.85-$6.85 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $6.57. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.95 billion-$5.95 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.08 billion. Capri also updated its Q2 2023 guidance to $1.60-$1.60 EPS.

Shares of Capri stock traded down $2.15 on Friday, hitting $48.25. 3,377,069 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,728,654. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.21. Capri has a 1 year low of $36.90 and a 1 year high of $72.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a PE ratio of 9.00, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.30.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.20. Capri had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 36.48%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Capri will post 6.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capri announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, June 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 13.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research firms have issued reports on CPRI. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Capri from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Capri from $107.00 to $91.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of Capri from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Telsey Advisory Group restated a market perform rating on shares of Capri in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Capri from $82.00 to $72.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $74.89.

In other Capri news, CEO John D. Idol sold 3,803 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total value of $188,742.89. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 933,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,318,090.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CPRI. State Street Corp grew its position in Capri by 2.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,421,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,240,000 after acquiring an additional 119,122 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Capri by 41.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,649,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,182,000 after buying an additional 782,577 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Capri by 4.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,198,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,981,000 after buying an additional 102,439 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Capri by 0.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,293,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,459,000 after buying an additional 3,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Capri by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,264,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,053,000 after purchasing an additional 10,200 shares during the period. 88.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company's Versace segment offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques; and department and specialty stores, as well as through Versace e-commerce sites.

