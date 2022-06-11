Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Updates Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.55-$2.55 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.73 billion-$1.73 billion. Capri also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $6.85-$6.85 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Capri from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Capri from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Capri from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Capri from $107.00 to $91.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued a market perform rating on shares of Capri in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Capri currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $74.89.

Shares of CPRI stock traded down $2.15 on Friday, hitting $48.25. 3,377,069 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,728,654. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a PE ratio of 9.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.30. Capri has a one year low of $36.90 and a one year high of $72.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.94.

Capri ( NYSE:CPRI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.20. Capri had a return on equity of 36.48% and a net margin of 14.54%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Capri will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Capri declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, June 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 13.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CEO John D. Idol sold 3,803 shares of Capri stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total value of $188,742.89. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 933,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,318,090.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capri in the first quarter worth $264,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Capri by 28.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 155,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,967,000 after acquiring an additional 34,428 shares during the period. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Capri in the first quarter worth about $333,000. Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Capri in the first quarter worth about $21,338,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Capri by 41.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,649,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,182,000 after buying an additional 782,577 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.46% of the company’s stock.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company's Versace segment offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques; and department and specialty stores, as well as through Versace e-commerce sites.

