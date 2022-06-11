Capstone Companies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CAPC) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Capstone Companies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CAPC – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 95.2% from the May 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 110,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS CAPC opened at $0.14 on Friday. Capstone Companies has a 52-week low of $0.13 and a 52-week high of $2.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.20 and a 200-day moving average of $0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

Capstone Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells consumer home light-emitting diode (LED) lighting products for indoor and outdoor applications worldwide. Its lighting products include connected surfaces-smart mirrors, standard rectangular wardrobe/fitness mirrors, LED puck lights, LED under cabinet light bars, LED motion sensor lights, Eco-i-Lites, wireless remote-control outlets, and wireless remote-controlled LED accent lights.

