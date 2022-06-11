Cardano Trading 3.1% Higher This Week (ADA)

Cardano (ADA) traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 11th. During the last seven days, Cardano has traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar. Cardano has a total market cap of $19.29 billion and approximately $1.17 billion worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cardano coin can now be purchased for $0.57 or 0.00001993 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.20 or 0.00073930 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000544 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00015914 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00014873 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001233 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0784 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.58 or 0.00036910 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $53.69 or 0.00187220 BTC.

About Cardano

Cardano is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 5th, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 34,277,702,082 coins and its circulating supply is 33,752,565,071 coins. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @CardanoStiftung and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cardano’s official message board is medium.com/feed/cardanorss . The official website for Cardano is www.cardano.org . The Reddit community for Cardano is /r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Designed and developed by IOHK in conjunction with the University of Edinburgh, the University of Athens and the University of Connecticut, Cardano SL (or Cardano Settlement Layer) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Haskell implementation of the white paper “Ouroboros: A Provably Secure Proof of Stake Blockchain Protocol” by Aggelos Kiayias, Alexander Russell, Bernardo David and Roman Oliynykov. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair “

Cardano Coin Trading

