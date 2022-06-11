Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Shares Acquired by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,286,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,327 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.46% of Cardinal Health worth $66,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,345,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,109,396,000 after acquiring an additional 2,327,008 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,674,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295,582 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,314,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,086,000 after acquiring an additional 17,736 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,482,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,691,000 after acquiring an additional 427,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,950,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,376,000 after acquiring an additional 436,041 shares in the last quarter. 84.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on CAH. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Barclays lowered shares of Cardinal Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cardinal Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Cardinal Health from a “c+” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.56.

Shares of CAH opened at $53.46 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $58.12 and its 200-day moving average is $54.33. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.85 and a 12 month high of $64.53. The firm has a market cap of $14.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.09). Cardinal Health had a positive return on equity of 155.24% and a negative net margin of 0.54%. The business had revenue of $44.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.4957 per share. This is a positive change from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is 29.88%.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

