CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBC) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBC – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.33.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CareCloud in a report on Friday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CareCloud in a research report on Monday, May 9th. B. Riley lowered their price target on CareCloud from $18.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded CareCloud from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st.

In other CareCloud news, CEO A Hadi Chaudhry sold 3,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.58, for a total value of $82,879.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 34.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in CareCloud during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of CareCloud by 157.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,767 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 3,527 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in CareCloud in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in CareCloud in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in CareCloud by 37.1% in the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,435 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 4,450 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CareCloud stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.78. 39,417 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,664. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.11. The company has a market capitalization of $56.95 million, a P/E ratio of -6.10 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. CareCloud has a 1 year low of $3.25 and a 1 year high of $9.39.

CareCloud (NASDAQ:MTBC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.08. CareCloud had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 6.01%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.36) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that CareCloud will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

CareCloud, Inc brings disciplined innovation to the business of healthcare. Our suite of technology-enabled solutions helps clients increase financial and operational performance, streamline clinical workflows, and make better business and care decisions. More than 40,000 providers across the United States count on CareCloud to help them improve patient care while reducing administrative burdens and operating costs.

