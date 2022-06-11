Cazoo Group (NYSE:CZOO) Cut to “Neutral” at Citigroup

Citigroup downgraded shares of Cazoo Group (NYSE:CZOO – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. Citigroup currently has $1.50 price target on the stock.
CZOO has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Cazoo Group in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. They set a neutral rating for the company. Bank of America lowered Cazoo Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $6.60 to $3.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. UBS Group started coverage on Cazoo Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a neutral rating and a $2.60 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Cazoo Group in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. They set a neutral rating and a $2.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Cazoo Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $2.40.
Shares of CZOO stock opened at $1.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.83 and a 200 day moving average of $3.72. Cazoo Group has a 52 week low of $1.05 and a 52 week high of $10.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.
Cazoo Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Cazoo Group Ltd operates as an online car retailer in the United Kingdom and rest of Europe. It allows consumers to purchase, finance, and subscribe to a car through online for delivery or collection. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. Cazoo Group Ltd is a subsidiary of Cazoo Holdings Limited.
