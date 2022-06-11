Cazoo Group (NYSE:CZOO) Cut to “Neutral” at Citigroup

Citigroup downgraded shares of Cazoo Group (NYSE:CZOO – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. Citigroup currently has $1.50 price target on the stock.

CZOO has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Cazoo Group in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. They set a neutral rating for the company. Bank of America lowered Cazoo Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $6.60 to $3.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. UBS Group started coverage on Cazoo Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a neutral rating and a $2.60 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Cazoo Group in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. They set a neutral rating and a $2.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Cazoo Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $2.40.

Shares of CZOO stock opened at $1.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.83 and a 200 day moving average of $3.72. Cazoo Group has a 52 week low of $1.05 and a 52 week high of $10.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Cazoo Group by 2,930.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 17,497 shares in the last quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Cazoo Group by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 28,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 7,461 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Cazoo Group in the 4th quarter worth about $82,000. Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new stake in Cazoo Group in the 4th quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in Cazoo Group in the 4th quarter worth about $122,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.27% of the company’s stock.

Cazoo Group Ltd operates as an online car retailer in the United Kingdom and rest of Europe. It allows consumers to purchase, finance, and subscribe to a car through online for delivery or collection. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. Cazoo Group Ltd is a subsidiary of Cazoo Holdings Limited.

