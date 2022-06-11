CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) to Issue Dividend of $0.15

CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, June 9th, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 20th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the software maker on Wednesday, June 29th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th.

CDK Global has a payout ratio of 18.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect CDK Global to earn $2.79 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.5%.

Shares of CDK Global stock traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $54.54. The company had a trading volume of 1,407,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,627,627. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $54.04 and a 200-day moving average of $47.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.10 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. CDK Global has a twelve month low of $38.53 and a twelve month high of $54.71.

CDK Global ( NASDAQ:CDK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $459.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $457.88 million. CDK Global had a return on equity of 67.84% and a net margin of 14.28%. CDK Global’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that CDK Global will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in CDK Global by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,272,636 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $887,921,000 after purchasing an additional 2,635,597 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of CDK Global by 46.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,404,925 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $267,342,000 after buying an additional 2,045,912 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of CDK Global by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,710,256 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $84,982,000 after acquiring an additional 505,952 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of CDK Global by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,545,270 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $123,904,000 after acquiring an additional 489,425 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in CDK Global by 4.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,185,105 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $544,491,000 after acquiring an additional 433,745 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CDK. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CDK Global in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded CDK Global from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Barrington Research cut shares of CDK Global from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CDK Global presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.50.

CDK Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated data and technology solutions to the automotive, heavy truck, recreation, and heavy equipment industries in the United States and internationally. It offers subscription-based software and technology solutions to automotive retailers, as well as to retailers and manufacturers of heavy trucks, construction and agricultural equipment, motorcycles, boats, and other marine and recreational vehicles.

