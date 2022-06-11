CEEK VR (CEEK) Tops One Day Volume of $8.62 Million

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded down 13.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 11th. One CEEK VR coin can now be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000510 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, CEEK VR has traded down 16.9% against the U.S. dollar. CEEK VR has a total market cap of $116.01 million and $8.62 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29,387.82 or 0.99952050 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003517 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003515 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001900 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001757 BTC.

CEEK VR Coin Profile

CEEK VR (CRYPTO:CEEK) is a coin. Its launch date was April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 798,716,779 coins. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek . CEEK VR’s official website is www.ceek.io

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR is a hardware and software developer and distributor of Virtual Reality experiences. It provides several channels of VR content using the CEEK Virtual Reality Platform and its patented headsets. CEEK is now extending the reach of events to a global audience, allowing entertainers to sell digital tickets and merchandise for a VR-based experience. CEEK allows artists to use Celeberity Coin Mint, where unique custom tokens are created as event tickets. The CEEK token is an ERC20 token based on Ethereum and acts as an incentive layer where users can earn tokens by minting Celebrity Coins, creting digital merchandise and creating curated “CEEKER demand” lists. “

Buying and Selling CEEK VR

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CEEK VR should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CEEK VR using one of the exchanges listed above.

