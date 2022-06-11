Centrica (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) Price Target Raised to GBX 95

Centrica (OTCMKTS:CPYYY – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Credit Suisse Group from GBX 90 ($1.13) to GBX 95 ($1.19) in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. HSBC lowered Centrica from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. UBS Group increased their price target on Centrica from GBX 75 ($0.94) to GBX 90 ($1.13) in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Centrica from GBX 120 ($1.50) to GBX 140 ($1.75) in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $94.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS CPYYY opened at $3.97 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.94. Centrica has a 52-week low of $2.48 and a 52-week high of $4.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Norway, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas Services & Solutions, British Gas Energy, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord Gáis Energy, Energy Marketing & Trading, and Upstream segments.

