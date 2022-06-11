Chamberlin plc (LON:CMH) Insider Purchases £2,500 in Stock

Chamberlin plc (LON:CMH – Get Rating) insider Trevor Brown acquired 50,000 shares of Chamberlin stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 5 ($0.06) per share, with a total value of £2,500 ($3,132.83).

Trevor Brown also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Chamberlin alerts:

On Thursday, March 24th, Trevor Brown acquired 700,000 shares of Chamberlin stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 5 ($0.06) per share, with a total value of £35,000 ($43,859.65).

On Friday, March 18th, Trevor Brown bought 1,775,000 shares of Chamberlin stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 5 ($0.06) per share, with a total value of £88,750 ($111,215.54).

Shares of LON CMH opened at GBX 4.90 ($0.06) on Friday. Chamberlin plc has a 52-week low of GBX 4 ($0.05) and a 52-week high of GBX 11.95 ($0.15). The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 4.77 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 5.60. The stock has a market capitalization of £5.18 million and a PE ratio of -0.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 360.46.

Chamberlin plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells iron castings and engineered products in the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Foundries and Engineering. The Foundries segment supplies light castings and components primarily for automotive and hydraulic industries; and heavy castings for use in industrial applications, such as power generation, steel production, railways, and construction.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chamberlin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chamberlin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.