Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS) Rating Lowered to Equal Weight at Barclays

Barclays lowered shares of Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note published on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $189.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.
Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on GTLS. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $186.00 to $171.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Chart Industries from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Chart Industries to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chart Industries presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $198.57.
Shares of GTLS stock opened at $177.77 on Wednesday. Chart Industries has a one year low of $108.29 and a one year high of $206.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $173.43 and its 200 day moving average is $156.84. The company has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.45 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.23.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in Chart Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $266,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Chart Industries by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 68,910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,990,000 after buying an additional 2,880 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Chart Industries by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,106,513 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $176,478,000 after buying an additional 2,977 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Chart Industries by 60.3% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 26,947 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,298,000 after buying an additional 10,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new stake in Chart Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $124,000.
About Chart Industries (Get Rating)
Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing. It provides bulk and packaged gas cryogenic solutions for the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases; cryogenic trailers, ISO containers, bulk storage tanks, loading facilities, and regasification equipment for delivering liquefied natural gas (LNG) into virtual pipeline applications; and large vacuum insulated storage tanks as equipment for purchasers of standard liquefaction plants.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Chart Industries (GTLS)
- Consider These Dividend-Paying Stocks During Inflationary Times
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/6 – 6/10
- NIO (NYSE: NIO) Justifies Recent Rally
- DocuSign (NASDAQ: DOCU) Collapses Back To Square One
- HubSpot: A More Competitive Valuation
Receive News & Ratings for Chart Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chart Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.