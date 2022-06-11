Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS) Rating Lowered to Equal Weight at Barclays

Barclays lowered shares of Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note published on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $189.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on GTLS. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $186.00 to $171.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Chart Industries from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Chart Industries to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chart Industries presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $198.57.

Shares of GTLS stock opened at $177.77 on Wednesday. Chart Industries has a one year low of $108.29 and a one year high of $206.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $173.43 and its 200 day moving average is $156.84. The company has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.45 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Chart Industries ( NYSE:GTLS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05. Chart Industries had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 7.70%. The company had revenue of $354.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $354.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. Chart Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Chart Industries will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in Chart Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $266,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Chart Industries by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 68,910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,990,000 after buying an additional 2,880 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Chart Industries by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,106,513 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $176,478,000 after buying an additional 2,977 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Chart Industries by 60.3% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 26,947 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,298,000 after buying an additional 10,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new stake in Chart Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $124,000.

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing. It provides bulk and packaged gas cryogenic solutions for the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases; cryogenic trailers, ISO containers, bulk storage tanks, loading facilities, and regasification equipment for delivering liquefied natural gas (LNG) into virtual pipeline applications; and large vacuum insulated storage tanks as equipment for purchasers of standard liquefaction plants.

