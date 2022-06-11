Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Cuts Holdings in TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC decreased its position in TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 514,010 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 10,213 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC owned about 1.45% of TrueBlue worth $14,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of TrueBlue by 335.2% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of TrueBlue by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 764,133 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,143,000 after purchasing an additional 62,753 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TrueBlue in the fourth quarter valued at about $84,000. Invenomic Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of TrueBlue by 40.3% in the fourth quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 250,941 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,943,000 after purchasing an additional 72,038 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of TrueBlue by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 46,290 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.56% of the company’s stock.

Get TrueBlue alerts:

TBI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TrueBlue from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of TrueBlue from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Sidoti began coverage on shares of TrueBlue in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of TrueBlue from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $36.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.50.

NYSE:TBI opened at $19.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $664.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.59. TrueBlue, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.20 and a 1-year high of $32.91.

TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $552.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $531.28 million. TrueBlue had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 16.10%. TrueBlue’s revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 EPS.

TrueBlue Company Profile (Get Rating)

TrueBlue, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized workforce solutions in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. It operates through three segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement, and PeopleScout. The PeopleReady segment offers contingent staffing solutions for blue-collar, on-demand, and skilled labor in construction, manufacturing and logistics, warehousing and distribution, waste and recycling, energy, retail, hospitality, and general labor industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TrueBlue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TrueBlue and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.