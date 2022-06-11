Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Decreases Stake in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC reduced its position in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,282 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 552 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC owned 0.09% of United Therapeutics worth $8,488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UTHR. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in United Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in United Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in United Therapeutics by 243.2% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 254 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in United Therapeutics by 537.8% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 287 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut their target price on United Therapeutics from $231.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on United Therapeutics from $223.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on United Therapeutics from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on United Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $244.50.

United Therapeutics stock opened at $220.65 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $197.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $194.70. The company has a quick ratio of 8.54, a current ratio of 8.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $10.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.27, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.62. United Therapeutics Co. has a twelve month low of $158.38 and a twelve month high of $236.06.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported $5.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $2.07. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 17.62% and a net margin of 38.87%. The firm had revenue of $461.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $420.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that United Therapeutics Co. will post 17.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.61, for a total value of $628,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,249.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.42, for a total value of $1,094,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 47,000 shares of company stock valued at $9,390,830. Company insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of prostacyclin analogue treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD); Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

