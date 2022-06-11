Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Has $10.66 Million Stock Holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC cut its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 489,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,945 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust were worth $10,659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kite Realty Group Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 2,050.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,030 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 776.0% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 1,643.2% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,169 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on KRG shares. KeyCorp upped their price target on Kite Realty Group Trust from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Kite Realty Group Trust from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Kite Realty Group Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kite Realty Group Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.83.

KRG opened at $18.85 on Friday. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 52-week low of $18.42 and a 52-week high of $23.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.42 and its 200-day moving average is $21.54.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.48). Kite Realty Group Trust had a negative net margin of 24.52% and a negative return on equity of 4.77%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. This is a positive change from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.46%. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -117.65%.

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to retailers in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.

