Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Has $13.42 Million Stock Holdings in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC decreased its stake in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 663,880 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,341 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC owned 0.33% of ChampionX worth $13,417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in ChampionX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in ChampionX by 145.8% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in ChampionX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in ChampionX by 175.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,882 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in ChampionX by 236.2% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,133 shares during the period. 96.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CHX opened at $24.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of 35.26 and a beta of 2.87. ChampionX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $19.00 and a fifty-two week high of $28.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.00 and a 200-day moving average of $22.72.

ChampionX ( NASDAQ:CHX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. ChampionX had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 4.43%. The business had revenue of $865.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $833.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ChampionX Co. will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. ChampionX’s payout ratio is 43.48%.

CHX has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised ChampionX from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Barclays lifted their price target on ChampionX from $33.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler upgraded ChampionX from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Bank of America lowered ChampionX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.40.

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company's Production Chemical Technologies segment offers onshore and offshore chemical solutions, such as corrosion inhibitors, scale inhibitors, emulsion breakers, and biocides to oil and natural gas production and midstream markets to manage and control corrosion, oil and water separation, flow assurance, sour gas treatment, and water-related issues.

