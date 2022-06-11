Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) by 39.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 105,680 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,988 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $9,328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PCAR. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of PACCAR by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,503,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,301,496,000 after buying an additional 101,274 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of PACCAR by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,645,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,787,000 after buying an additional 43,396 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PACCAR by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,568,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,406,000 after buying an additional 176,010 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of PACCAR by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,737,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,636,000 after buying an additional 7,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of PACCAR by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,885,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,430,000 after buying an additional 86,852 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.56% of the company’s stock.

PCAR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup lowered PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on PACCAR from $98.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on PACCAR from $114.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com upgraded PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on PACCAR from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PACCAR has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.25.

PCAR stock opened at $85.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. PACCAR Inc has a 12-month low of $77.96 and a 12-month high of $97.56. The stock has a market cap of $29.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.98, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50-day moving average is $84.78 and its 200 day moving average is $88.16.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.21. PACCAR had a return on equity of 17.20% and a net margin of 8.21%. The company had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. PACCAR’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PACCAR Inc will post 7.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 10th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.94%.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

