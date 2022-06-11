Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Sells 205 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,152 shares of the company’s stock after selling 205 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $8,704,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AutoZone by 9.9% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 78 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in AutoZone by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 633 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,327,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC increased its stake in AutoZone by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.97% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone stock opened at $2,064.46 on Friday. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,374.13 and a 12 month high of $2,267.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,054.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,991.90. The company has a market cap of $40.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.31, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.90.

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The company reported $29.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $25.70 by $3.33. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 92.10% and a net margin of 15.21%. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $26.48 earnings per share. AutoZone’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 115.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Brian Hannasch purchased 133 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1,901.95 per share, with a total value of $252,959.35. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $973,798.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Philip B. Daniele sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,950.00, for a total value of $390,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,482 shares of company stock worth $15,767,334 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on AutoZone from $2,050.00 to $2,125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stephens lifted their target price on AutoZone from $2,195.00 to $2,285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on AutoZone from $2,100.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on AutoZone from $2,215.00 to $2,174.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,124.00.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

