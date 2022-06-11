Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Sells 3,019 Shares of McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC decreased its position in McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 160,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,019 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 0.66% of McGrath RentCorp worth $12,873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of McGrath RentCorp in the 4th quarter worth about $80,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of McGrath RentCorp in the 4th quarter worth about $122,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of McGrath RentCorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $324,000. Finally, Cim LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Cim LLC now owns 4,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.27% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MGRC opened at $79.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 21.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.79. McGrath RentCorp has a 52 week low of $67.08 and a 52 week high of $91.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.45.

McGrath RentCorp ( NASDAQ:MGRC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $145.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.41 million. McGrath RentCorp had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 12.65%. The company’s revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that McGrath RentCorp will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a $0.455 dividend. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. McGrath RentCorp’s payout ratio is 48.92%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of McGrath RentCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st.

In other news, Director Dennis P. Stradford sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.20, for a total value of $83,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $765,440. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP John P. Skenesky sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.74, for a total transaction of $163,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,184 shares in the company, valued at $995,920.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,400 shares of company stock worth $361,690. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, electronic test equipment and related accessories, and liquid and solid containment tanks and boxes. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex.

