Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Sells 3,495 Shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC cut its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 185,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,495 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust were worth $12,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 97.3% in the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. 96.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FR opened at $49.59 on Friday. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.48 and a 12 month high of $66.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.44. The firm has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.52 and a beta of 0.94.

First Industrial Realty Trust ( NYSE:FR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 50.47% and a return on equity of 11.40%. The firm had revenue of $125.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 63.10%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $66.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $64.00 to $55.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.78.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

