Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Sells 4,791 Shares of PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC trimmed its position in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 238,311 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 4,791 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC owned 0.24% of PDC Energy worth $11,625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in PDC Energy by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 11,902 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 55.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 511 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,325 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $943,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,020 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,478 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PDCE shares. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PDC Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $65.00 to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $71.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:PDCE opened at $84.13 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $73.85 and its 200 day moving average is $63.77. PDC Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.52 and a 52 week high of $89.22. The stock has a market cap of $8.03 billion, a PE ratio of 16.76 and a beta of 2.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.48. PDC Energy had a net margin of 26.48% and a return on equity of 38.99%. The firm had revenue of $316.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $702.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PDC Energy, Inc. will post 18.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This is a boost from PDC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. PDC Energy’s payout ratio is presently 27.89%.

In other news, SVP Nicole L. Martinet sold 7,150 shares of PDC Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $500,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 51,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,574,620. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO R Scott Meyers sold 1,000 shares of PDC Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.14, for a total transaction of $73,140.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 119,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,713,021.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,038 shares of company stock worth $3,730,256 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

