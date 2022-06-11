Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Sells 8,513 Shares of Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC cut its holdings in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 426,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,513 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Columbia Banking System were worth $13,964,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Earnest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Columbia Banking System in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Columbia Banking System during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in Columbia Banking System during the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Columbia Banking System during the third quarter valued at about $329,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Columbia Banking System during the fourth quarter valued at about $139,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.44% of the company’s stock.

In other Columbia Banking System news, CFO Aaron James Deer bought 3,000 shares of Columbia Banking System stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.00 per share, with a total value of $84,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $431,956. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ COLB opened at $28.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 0.68. Columbia Banking System, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.61 and a 1-year high of $42.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.79.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $170.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.09 million. Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 31.91%. Columbia Banking System’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Columbia Banking System, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 4th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 3rd. Columbia Banking System’s payout ratio is currently 42.86%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on COLB. Raymond James lowered their price target on Columbia Banking System from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Columbia Banking System from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on Columbia Banking System in a report on Friday, February 11th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Columbia Banking System from $35.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Columbia Banking System in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Columbia Banking System currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.60.

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia State Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It offers personal banking products and services, including noninterest and interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and other personal loans; debit and credit cards; and digital banking services.

