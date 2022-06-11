Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Sells 9,138 Shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 454,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,138 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.35% of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust worth $10,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 845.8% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 69.4% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust grew its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 72.6% during the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782 shares during the last quarter.

PEB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.83.

PEB stock opened at $21.19 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 12 month low of $19.35 and a 12 month high of $26.45.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.75). Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative net margin of 18.05% and a negative return on equity of 5.16%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.42) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2.40%.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels in the United States. The Company owns 53 hotels, totaling approximately 13,200 guestrooms across 14 urban and resort markets, with a focus on the west coast gateway cities.

