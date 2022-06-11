China High Speed Transmission Equipment Group (OTCMKTS:CHSTY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $14.14

China High Speed Transmission Equipment Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHSTY – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $14.14 and last traded at $14.14, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.14.
The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.23 and its 200 day moving average is $16.10.
About China High Speed Transmission Equipment Group (OTCMKTS:CHSTY)
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on China High Speed Transmission Equipment Group (CHSTY)
- Three Upgrades You Need To Pay Attention Too
- Consider These Dividend-Paying Stocks During Inflationary Times
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/6 – 6/10
- NIO (NYSE: NIO) Justifies Recent Rally
- DocuSign (NASDAQ: DOCU) Collapses Back To Square One
Receive News & Ratings for China High Speed Transmission Equipment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China High Speed Transmission Equipment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.