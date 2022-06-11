Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Shares Bought by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) by 17.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,355 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $2,367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,133,470 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,981,589,000 after buying an additional 39,982 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 841,133 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,470,511,000 after buying an additional 117,699 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 510,193 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $889,586,000 after buying an additional 18,383 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 418,918 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $732,373,000 after buying an additional 21,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 353,553 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $618,099,000 after buying an additional 3,206 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 48 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,267.56, for a total transaction of $60,842.88. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,175,028.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Curtis E. Garner sold 1,000 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,382.47, for a total transaction of $1,382,470.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 16,387 shares in the company, valued at $22,654,535.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $1,317.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $36.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,425.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,516.80. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,230.91 and a 12-month high of $1,958.55.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The restaurant operator reported $5.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.63 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 32.88%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.36 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 31.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,696.00 to $1,724.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,950.00 to $1,830.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,710.00 to $1,530.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,932.75.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of February 15, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,000 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

