CIMIC Group Limited (CIM) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 13th

CIMIC Group Limited (ASX:CIM – Get Rating) declared a final dividend on Tuesday, June 7th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.36 per share on Monday, July 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 13th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 260.11, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.86.

In related news, insider Russell Chenu sold 4,085 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$22.00 ($15.83), for a total value of A$89,870.00 ($64,654.68). Also, insider David Robinson sold 1,489 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$22.00 ($15.83), for a total value of A$32,758.00 ($23,566.91).

CIMIC Group Limited provides engineering-led construction, mining, services, and public private partnerships. It operates through Construction, Services, and Corporate and Investments segments. The company undertakes various projects in the aviation, building, communications, correctional, defense, education, health, industrial, mineral processing, mining, power, rail, resources, resources infrastructure, roads, social infrastructure, transport, tunnelling, water, energy, and fibre sectors.

