CION Investment (NYSE:CION) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $9.91

CION Investment Co. (NYSE:CION – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $9.91 and last traded at $10.22, with a volume of 171659 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.09.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of CION Investment from $12.50 to $11.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th.

The company has a market capitalization of $587.26 million and a PE ratio of 9.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.26 and its 200-day moving average is $12.48.

CION Investment ( NYSE:CION Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. CION Investment had a net margin of 47.28% and a return on equity of 8.18%.

In related news, CFO Keith S. Franz acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.50 per share, with a total value of $210,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $367,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert A. Breakstone acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.76 per share, for a total transaction of $32,280.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,280. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 28,360 shares of company stock worth $301,129 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in CION Investment by 100.1% during the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in CION Investment by 6.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 26,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CION Investment in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of CION Investment in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of CION Investment in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. 3.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CION Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in investments in senior secured loans, including unitranche loans, First Lien, second lien loans, long-term subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans; equity interests such as warrants or options; and corporate bonds; and other debt securities in middle-market companies.

