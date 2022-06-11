Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Issues Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.76-$0.84 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.92. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.40 billion-$12.99 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $13.87 billion. Cisco Systems also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.29-$3.37 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating for the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $52.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $55.05.

CSCO traded down $0.77 on Friday, hitting $43.49. 20,262,425 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,177,942. The firm has a market cap of $180.09 billion, a PE ratio of 15.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.99. Cisco Systems has a twelve month low of $41.02 and a twelve month high of $64.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 23.28% and a return on equity of 31.22%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Cisco Systems will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.33%.

Cisco Systems declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 16th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the network equipment provider to reacquire up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total value of $160,358.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 80,784 shares in the company, valued at $3,501,178.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,717 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total transaction of $556,877.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 651,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,532,556.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,045 shares of company stock valued at $874,473. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CSCO. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Monolith Advisors bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Tobam boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 2,974 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 18.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 4,105 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 32.6% during the first quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 5,316 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 1,306 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

