Citizens National Bank Trust Department Invests $35,000 in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Ecolab during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 133.3% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 105 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ecolab during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ecolab during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Ecolab during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 75.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ECL opened at $158.74 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $169.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $189.34. Ecolab Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.31 and a fifty-two week high of $238.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.82. The business had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 19.35%. Ecolab’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 17th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.13%.

In other news, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.72, for a total transaction of $503,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,396,063.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David Maclennan acquired 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $171.01 per share, with a total value of $102,606.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,941,134.51. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ECL. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Ecolab from $210.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. UBS Group raised shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $186.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Boenning Scattergood cut shares of Ecolab from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $191.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.06.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

