Citizens National Bank Trust Department Invests $41,000 in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the third quarter worth $1,120,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 30.3% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,559,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,376,012,000 after acquiring an additional 920,746 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the third quarter worth $3,642,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 67,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,205,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $136.94 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $133.51 and a 1 year high of $151.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $144.75.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.