Citizens National Bank Trust Department Makes New $48,000 Investment in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 827 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 1,368.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,668,416 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $96,902,000 after acquiring an additional 1,554,823 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 383.4% in the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 1,017,951 shares of the bank’s stock worth $59,123,000 after buying an additional 807,351 shares in the last quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter worth about $35,917,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter worth about $29,903,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 2,581.2% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 526,516 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,580,000 after buying an additional 506,879 shares in the last quarter. 83.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:BK opened at $42.79 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.14. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 1 year low of $41.76 and a 1 year high of $64.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 22.31%. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. Bank of New York Mellon’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 28th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 27th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.66%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BK. Barclays cut their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $74.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $60.00 to $51.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Bank of New York Mellon from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $59.00 to $51.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.38.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

