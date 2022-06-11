Citizens National Bank Trust Department Makes New $54,000 Investment in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 925 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 218,225.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,682,486 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $802,201,000 after buying an additional 13,676,219 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 295.9% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 8,074,338 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $469,360,000 after buying an additional 6,034,872 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $127,020,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 1,193.2% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,158,277 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $113,763,000 after buying an additional 1,991,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,828,001 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,507,716,000 after buying an additional 1,636,288 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.66% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GM. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of General Motors from $98.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Wolfe Research upped their price target on shares of General Motors from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of General Motors in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of General Motors in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of General Motors from $53.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Motors presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.16.

NYSE:GM opened at $35.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. General Motors has a fifty-two week low of $34.31 and a fifty-two week high of $67.21. The stock has a market cap of $51.05 billion, a PE ratio of 5.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.69.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.53. General Motors had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 16.37%. The business had revenue of $35.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.25 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 6.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other General Motors news, CFO Paul A. Jacobson acquired 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.79 per share, with a total value of $1,357,650.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 110,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,266,900. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 25,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.04, for a total transaction of $1,001,180.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 64,170 shares in the company, valued at $2,505,196.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

