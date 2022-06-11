Citizens National Bank Trust Department Makes New Investment in Trinseo PLC (NYSE:TSE)

Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in shares of Trinseo PLC (NYSE:TSE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Trinseo by 316.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,189,826 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $62,418,000 after acquiring an additional 904,287 shares during the last quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Trinseo by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,792 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 5,896 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trinseo by 62.2% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,734 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 3,733 shares during the last quarter. Sfmg LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trinseo by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 5,451 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Trinseo by 153.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 44,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,396,000 after acquiring an additional 26,890 shares during the last quarter. 95.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Trinseo in a report on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on Trinseo in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. ATB Capital raised their target price on Trinseo from $5.50 to $6.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Laurentian Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Trinseo from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Trinseo from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.93.
TSE stock opened at $44.08 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.31. Trinseo PLC has a 1-year low of $40.72 and a 1-year high of $65.16.
Trinseo Profile
Trinseo PLC, a materials solutions provider, manufactures and sells plastics and latex binders in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Engineered Materials, Latex Binders, Base Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics.
