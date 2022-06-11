Citizens National Bank Trust Department Takes $61,000 Position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 800 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $653,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,081,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,747,869 shares of the bank’s stock worth $748,421,000 after acquiring an additional 462,309 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 695,952 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,400,000 after acquiring an additional 23,774 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 11,279 shares of the bank’s stock worth $865,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$95.00 to C$97.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Desjardins increased their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$110.00 to C$113.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$105.00 to C$102.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$100.00 to C$102.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$102.00 to C$103.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Toronto-Dominion Bank has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.02.

Shares of TD stock opened at $71.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $129.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.17, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.95. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a one year low of $62.81 and a one year high of $86.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $74.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The bank reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $11.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.18 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 24.49% and a return on equity of 15.98%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.62 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.692 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $2.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is 44.39%.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank (Get Rating)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD).

Receive News & Ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.