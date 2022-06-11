CleanTech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CLAQ) Shares Acquired by Saba Capital Management L.P.

Saba Capital Management L.P. grew its position in CleanTech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CLAQ – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 378,026 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,026 shares during the quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 1.75% of CleanTech Acquisition worth $3,765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CLAQ. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CleanTech Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $11,420,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of CleanTech Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $10,159,000. Murchinson Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of CleanTech Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $4,478,000. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CleanTech Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,972,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CleanTech Acquisition by 87.2% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 853,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,505,000 after purchasing an additional 397,845 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLAQ opened at $10.07 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.00. CleanTech Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.71 and a 12 month high of $10.93.

Separately, Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of CleanTech Acquisition in a report on Friday, April 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock.

CleanTech Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

