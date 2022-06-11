CMC Markets plc (LON:CMCX) Plans Dividend Increase – GBX 8.88 Per Share

CMC Markets plc (LON:CMCX – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, June 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 13th will be paid a dividend of GBX 8.88 ($0.11) per share on Thursday, August 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 13th. This is a positive change from CMC Markets’s previous dividend of $3.50. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of CMCX stock opened at GBX 265 ($3.32) on Friday. CMC Markets has a 12-month low of GBX 212.50 ($2.66) and a 12-month high of GBX 504 ($6.32). The firm has a market capitalization of £760.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 283.52 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 255.78.

In other CMC Markets news, insider Euan Marshall acquired 112 shares of CMC Markets stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 270 ($3.38) per share, for a total transaction of £302.40 ($378.95). Also, insider David Fineberg bought 96 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 314 ($3.93) per share, for a total transaction of £301.44 ($377.74).

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CMCX. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 410 ($5.14) price target on shares of CMC Markets in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CMC Markets in a report on Friday, April 8th.

CMC Markets plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services to retail, professional, stockbroking, and institutional clients in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, New Zealand, Germany, Singapore, and internationally. The company offers its clients with the ability to trade contracts for difference and financial spread betting on a range of underlying shares, including indices, foreign pairs, commodities, cryptocurrencies, shares and ETFs, and treasuries through its trading platform.

