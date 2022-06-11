Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund (NYSE:RFI) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $15.56

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RFI – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $15.56 and traded as low as $13.97. Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund shares last traded at $14.03, with a volume of 31,929 shares traded.
The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.83 and its 200 day moving average is $15.54.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th.
Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund Company Profile (NYSE:RFI)
Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.
