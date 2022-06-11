Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund (NYSE:RFI) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $15.56

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RFI – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $15.56 and traded as low as $13.97. Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund shares last traded at $14.03, with a volume of 31,929 shares traded.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.83 and its 200 day moving average is $15.54.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RFI. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund by 8.1% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 11,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 149,894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,572,000 after buying an additional 988 shares in the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 13,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 28,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund by 114.8% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.40% of the company’s stock.

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund Company Profile (NYSE:RFI)

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

