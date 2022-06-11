Coin98 Tops 24-Hour Volume of $60.07 Million (C98)

Coin98 (C98) traded 8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 11th. In the last week, Coin98 has traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Coin98 has a total market capitalization of $113.09 million and $60.07 million worth of Coin98 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Coin98 coin can currently be bought for $0.61 or 0.00002137 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003085 BTC.

RadioCaca (RACA) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TBCC (TBCC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Alpha Venture DAO (ALPHA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000481 BTC.

Splintershards (SPS) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00000243 BTC.

S.S. Lazio (LAZIO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00009037 BTC.

Jade Protocol (JADE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.86 or 0.00072895 BTC.

S.S. Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00008627 BTC.

ApeSwap (BANANA) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000393 BTC.

Banana (BANANA) traded down 23.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00004533 BTC.

Coin98 Coin Profile

Coin98 (C98) is a coin. Coin98’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 185,000,000 coins. Coin98’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin98 enables value transfer as easily as using the Internet by the innovation of Multi-chain Engine, Fully Automatic Liquidity and Space Gate, all in one Super Liquidity Aggregator. Whitepaper “

Buying and Selling Coin98

