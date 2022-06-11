Coldstack (CLS) Achieves Market Cap of $292,180.30

Coldstack (CLS) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 11th. Coldstack has a market capitalization of $292,180.30 and approximately $59,167.00 worth of Coldstack was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Coldstack coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000678 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Coldstack has traded down 23.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Coldstack alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $97.41 or 0.00340224 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003490 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001975 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001274 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.68 or 0.00030309 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $117.46 or 0.00410261 BTC.

About Coldstack

Coldstack’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,504,975 coins. Coldstack’s official Twitter account is @coldstack_io

Buying and Selling Coldstack

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coldstack directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Coldstack should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Coldstack using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Coldstack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Coldstack and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.