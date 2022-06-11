Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Sold by Phocas Financial Corp.

Phocas Financial Corp. decreased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,690 shares of the company’s stock after selling 240 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CL. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 10.0% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 33,925,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,564,120,000 after purchasing an additional 3,077,946 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 359.6% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,477,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,754,000 after purchasing an additional 2,720,790 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 55.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,261,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,391,000 after purchasing an additional 2,235,332 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter worth about $134,062,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,037,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064,282 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.12% of the company’s stock.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 50,000 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.34, for a total value of $3,967,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 221,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,596,818.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Philip G. Shotts sold 10,000 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.52, for a total transaction of $785,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 46,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,619,300.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 79,683 shares of company stock worth $6,297,119. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE CL opened at $76.63 on Friday. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1 year low of $72.20 and a 1 year high of $85.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $78.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.18. The firm has a market cap of $64.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.42, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 296.77%. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, March 10th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.69%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CL. TheStreet raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Thursday, April 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $91.00 to $88.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut shares of Colgate-Palmolive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $92.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.40.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

