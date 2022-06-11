Colony Group LLC Acquires 15,648 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 19.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 98,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,648 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $20,293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 870.2% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,000,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $384,055,000 after buying an additional 1,794,400 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,262,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,741,910,000 after buying an additional 1,373,656 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,070,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,103,482,000 after buying an additional 721,439 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,864,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,005,607,000 after buying an additional 643,392 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at $91,786,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CAT. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on Caterpillar from $278.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $215.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Caterpillar from $250.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Caterpillar from $241.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $243.71.

Shares of Caterpillar stock opened at $215.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $114.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $215.96 and its 200-day moving average is $210.57. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $179.67 and a one year high of $237.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $13.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.49 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 35.10% and a net margin of 12.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.87 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 19th. This is a positive change from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.22%.

In related news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 2,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.13, for a total transaction of $590,356.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 40,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $8,878,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,933 shares of company stock worth $11,541,376 in the last quarter. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Caterpillar (Get Rating)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

