Colony Group LLC Acquires 397,287 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Colony Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 86.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 858,207 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 397,287 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF makes up approximately 1.7% of Colony Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Colony Group LLC owned 0.22% of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF worth $96,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VYM. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 144.9% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VYM opened at $106.23 on Friday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $101.37 and a 52-week high of $115.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.73.

