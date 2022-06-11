Colony Group LLC Has $28.43 Million Stock Position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Colony Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 248,738 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 12,225 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $28,426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in Ross Stores during the fourth quarter valued at $287,967,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Ross Stores by 93.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,865,310 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $556,007,000 after acquiring an additional 2,348,436 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Ross Stores by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,026,336 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,945,770,000 after acquiring an additional 827,119 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Ross Stores by 85.8% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,739,313 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $198,769,000 after buying an additional 803,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candlestick Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Ross Stores in the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,425,000. Institutional investors own 87.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ROST opened at $77.20 on Friday. Ross Stores, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.75 and a fifty-two week high of $127.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.58.

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The apparel retailer reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.54 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 39.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

Ross Stores announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 1st that allows the company to buyback $1.90 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the apparel retailer to purchase up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 7th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 6th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.62%.

In related news, Director Michael J. Bush sold 1,000 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.46, for a total value of $81,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,810,044.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ROST has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 price target on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ross Stores from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $136.00 to $122.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Telsey Advisory Group downgraded shares of Ross Stores from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $125.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ross Stores currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.73.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

