Colony Group LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Colony Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 322,229 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,401 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $24,599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. SFG Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $302,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 27,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,092,000 after acquiring an additional 6,969 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 103,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,881,000 after acquiring an additional 15,268 shares during the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $336,000. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $250,000.

Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF stock opened at $69.45 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.25. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 12 month low of $68.27 and a 12 month high of $78.18.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%.

