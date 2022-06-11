Colony Group LLC Raises Position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

Colony Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,451,098 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 183,416 shares during the period. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF accounts for 1.0% of Colony Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Colony Group LLC owned approximately 1.53% of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF worth $59,393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SCHC. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 150.9% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC purchased a new position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. MD Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 10,820.0% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter.

SCHC opened at $33.48 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.76. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a one year low of $32.20 and a one year high of $44.17.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

