Colony Group LLC Raises Stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Colony Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 478,589 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,703 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for 1.0% of Colony Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Colony Group LLC owned about 0.06% of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $54,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AGG. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 19,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,204,000 after acquiring an additional 4,133 shares in the last quarter. GFS Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 57.6% in the 4th quarter. GFS Advisors LLC now owns 19,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,184,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 66.2% in the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 16,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,844,000 after acquiring an additional 6,441 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 408,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,674,000 after acquiring an additional 3,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 8,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. 82.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEARCA:AGG opened at $101.26 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $103.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.52. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $101.03 and a twelve month high of $116.83.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

