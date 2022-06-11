Colony Group LLC Sells 7,761 Shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Colony Group LLC lowered its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 370,568 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,761 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $24,817,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 33.5% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 109,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,690,000 after purchasing an additional 27,347 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 34,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,327,000 after purchasing an additional 7,290 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,706,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,290,000 after purchasing an additional 5,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. boosted its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 37,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,535,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. 99.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Kenneth M. Parent sold 35,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.42, for a total value of $2,359,969.68. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $953,521.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BJ opened at $61.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $8.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $63.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.60. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.24 and a 52-week high of $74.09.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 77.13%. BJ’s Wholesale Club’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BJ. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $69.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $70.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.64.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the east coast of the United States. It provides perishable, general merchandise, gasoline, and other ancillary services. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, Wellsleyfarms.com, and Delivery.bjs.com as well as the mobile app.

